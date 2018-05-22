CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Not a big surprise: More rain for Central Florida for Tuesday's forecast. Don't forget your galoshes!

Highs for Tuesday at 84 degrees

More daily rain chances

Soggy pattern in place

Ample moisture continues to flow across the Florida peninsula, yielding to another round of rain and storms. Limited sun will help push temperatures up to the low 80s.

Coverage of storms will be scattered but the ones that do form will be capable of heavy rain. Most of the activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Expect a repeat on Wednesday, although coverage will be more widely scattered.

Soggy weather will continue each afternoon for the rest of the week, with a deep plume of tropical steady across the Florida peninsula. High rain chances will continue into the holiday weekend, potentially fueled by a weak area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of the storm's development, we will still have numerous areas of rain and thunderstorms through Memorial Day.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution due to the threat of rain and storms.

The setup will be poor for surfing with a small east-southeast trade swell in the nearshore waters.

Winds from the southeast of 10 to 15 knots will help generate 3 to 5 foot seas.

