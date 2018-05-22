BREVARD COUNTY – The active hurricane season in 2017 caused a lot of damage, especially on the coast line.

Even as 2018's hurricane season looms, residents are still dealing with damage caused from last year's hurricanes.

As hurricane season looms, officials tell residents to be prepared

Residents still dealing from hurricane damage from 2017

Officials say know risks, build a kit, have a plan, stay informed

Lots of people like Jessica Messer have been trying to do the necessary repairs to their roof before June. But with all the recent rain delays, it’s becoming apparent that reaching that goal may not happen.

Messer says Hurricane Irma caused about $30,000 to her home. Her entire roof needs to be replaced, and she has extensive mold damage to her entire home.

“I have tons of mold issues. The room was taken apart, (and) water came down through the walls,” Messer explained.

Brevard County Director of Emergency Management Kimberly Prosser says people need to remember these things to be ready for the season: Know your risks, build a kit, have a plan, and stay informed.

“I think a lot of people learned a few lessons in the past two years,” Prosser said.

Messer says she followed EOC’s steps to get prepared in 2017, but that wasn’t enough to keep her house damage free.

Officials say stories like Messer's is a reminder of the power of a major storm.

Even once the hurricane or major storm passes like in the case of Hurricane Irma, residents still need to be vigilant and ready for the aftermath.

“The rain didn’t end when the storm passed -- the rain (continued) for weeks,” Prosser added.