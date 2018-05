ORLANDO, Fla. -- A bear was spotted sleeping in a tree in Orlando Monday night.

The sight caused a stir among neighbors along Oakmont Lane and Northeast Ivanhoe Boulevard in the College Park neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wasn't letting anyone near the tree so the bear could leave on its own.

However, the bear did eventually make its way down Monday night without incident, running away through a residential area, according to FWC’s Public Information Officer.