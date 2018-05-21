ORLANDO -- Ample moisture continues to flow across the Florida peninsula, yielding to another round of afternoon rain and storms.

Before they develop, limited sun will help push temperatures up to the low to mid-80s.

Beach plans will get interrupted by rain and storms come afternoon.

The environment will be poor for surfing with a small east-southeast trade swell in the nearshore waters. Offshore, those in small craft are encouraged to use caution with southeast winds of 10 to 15 knots contributing to 3-5 foot seas.

Before they develop, limited sun will help push temperatures up to the mid-80s. Coverage of storms will be scattered but the ones that do form will be capable of heavy rain. Most of the activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating.

Expect a repeat on Tuesday, although coverage will be more scattered.

Soggy weather will continue each afternoon for the rest of the week, considering deep tropical moisture will not let up. There are signs of higher rain chances into the holiday weekend due to weak low pressure nearby.

While there are still several scenarios depicting the path of this storm, it appears that regardless of the storm’s development we will still have numerous areas of rain and thunderstorms through Memorial Day.

