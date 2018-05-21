SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- State prosecutors will pursue the death penalty against an Apopka man accused of faking a home invasion story in the killing of his ex-roommate.

State to seek death penalty against Apopka man

Asgeirr Ulfr charged with premeditated murder in woman's death

Investigators said he told them a home invader killed woman

Asgeirr Ulfr is charged with premeditated murder in the April 6 death of Christina Danielle Scarr, 20, at a home on Gina Court in unincorporated Apopka.

Ulfr called 911 to report that he'd been shot in the foot by a home invader who had broken into the home and killed Scarr.

But investigators say Ulfr entered Scarr's home and bound her with duct tape. At some point, she became unresponsive and died.

The notice of intent filed in the 18th Judicial Circuit Court says the death penalty was being sought in part because "the capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."

They say Ulfr was Scarr's ex-roommate, and they had previously worked together.