OVIEDO, Fla. -- An Oviedo High School student was arrested Thursday after police accused the teen of giving out pot-laced cookies to his classmates.

1 student reportedly hospitalized after eating cookies

The 17-year-old student is charged with drug possession, marijuana possession with intent to sell, selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, and possessing marijuana over 20 grams.

According to the Oviedo Police Department, authorities discovered the teen was giving out the cookies allegedly laced with marijuana after a student was transported to an area hospital after eating the cookies.

Upon finding the 17-year-old, police say he reportedly had a bag a cookies with him. After performing a field test, authorities say the cookies tested positive for THC, an ingredient found in marijuana.

The teen was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

In accordance to our crime guidelines, we are not identifying the teen.