ORLANDO, Fla. -- The city of Orlando -- which didn't make the list of cities granted federal anti-terror funding after the Pulse massacre -- will be awarded $1.5 million from the Department of Homeland Security.

Orlando to get $1.5 million federal anti-terror grant

Money to fund first-responders, training, buying equipment

Award comes almost 2 years after Pulse nightclub shooting

It's the first time since 2014 that Orlando will receive funding from the department's Urban Area Security Initiative.

The award comes almost two years after 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub by a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

Rep. Val Demings, who's the former Orlando chief of police, said in a statement that she's "... working hard on the House Homeland Security Committee to make sure that Orlando has every tool it needs to prevent future attacks."

.@RepDarrenSoto on $1.5 million DHS Security Grant for Orlando: "Even though we have 2.5 million people, we at any given time have a million tourists. Before, DHS was not counting them...This year they are counting both tourists and citizens in Central Florida." Cc: @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/BIVuexN9E0 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) May 21, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Groups and agencies in 32 U.S. cities will get UASI funding this year. The grants are to pay for upgraded security in public places, buy equipment, and fund training and first responders.

Demings worked with Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto to lobby DHS to re-evaluate its funding criteria.