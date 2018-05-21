ORLANDO, Fla. -- A person has been injured on Sunday night following an accident that appears to be related to a roof, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

What was once thought to be an incident involving a roof collapse, OCFR officials did confirm that there is a hole in the roof of a house at 38th Street in Orlando, " indicating the patient may have possibly fell through the roof" at around 9:31 p.m.

The male was taken to an area hospital and the Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, according to OCFR.