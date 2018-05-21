WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Two West Melbourne officers have been placed on administrative leave after a man died after what police described as a physical altercation at a Publix.

Man dies at hospital after 'physical altercation' with police

Man reportedly was acting 'erratically,' was asked to leave

Cops: Man got physical after leaving, then returning to Publix

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, West Melbourne Police responded to the Publix at 2261 West New Haven Ave. over a report of a person acting "erratically."

After police arrived, they asked the 46-year-old man to leave. He left but later returned.

That's when the altercation between the man and police ensued.

Police said that during the altercation, the man became unresponsive. Officers administered CPR, but he died at a hospital. His name has not been released.

"Considering the climate with the country right now, with police brutality and homicides, there needs to be an investigation into it," shopper Mike Pisciotta of Melbourne said. "Even if it looks justified, there needs to be a deeper investigation."

The two West Melbourne Police officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard department procedure. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death.