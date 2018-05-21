Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is doubling down on his suggestion that schools could cut down on mass shootings by having fewer doors.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also wants to see school staff armed

RELATED: Texas governor: 10 dead, 10 hurt in school shooting

Two days after a gunman walked into the Santa Fe High School in the Houston area and killed 10 people, Patrick spoke Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"We need to get down to one or two entrances into our schools," he said. "We have to funnel our students into our schools so we can put eyes on them."

Patrick also believes in arming teachers.

"When you're facing someone who's an active shooter, the best way to take that shooter down is with a gun. But even better than that is four or five guns to one," he suggested.

On Friday, authorities identified 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis as the shooter and has been charged with capital murder in the deaths.