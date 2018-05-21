OCALA, Fla. -- A Florida woman whose smiling mug shot angered the family of a woman injured in a crash is facing more serious charges after the injured woman died, the Associated Press is reporting.
- Angenette Welk initially charged with DUI with injury
- Another woman in May 10 crash died 4 days later
- Welk now facing DUI manslaughter charges
Angenette Marie Welk, 44, was initially charged with DUI with serious bodily injury in connection to the May 10, three-vehicle crash that injured Sandra Clarkston, 60.
She flashed a big grin in the mug shot taken at the Marion County Jail in Ocala, which angered Clarkston's family.
Welk was recently rearrested and is now facing a more serious charge of DUI manslaughter after Clarkston died May 14, AP reported. That charge carries mandatory prison time.