OCALA, Fla. -- A Florida woman whose smiling mug shot angered the family of a woman injured in a crash is facing more serious charges after the injured woman died, the Associated Press is reporting.

Angenette Welk initially charged with DUI with injury

Another woman in May 10 crash died 4 days later

Welk now facing DUI manslaughter charges

Angenette Marie Welk, 44, was initially charged with DUI with serious bodily injury in connection to the May 10, three-vehicle crash that injured Sandra Clarkston, 60.

She flashed a big grin in the mug shot taken at the Marion County Jail in Ocala, which angered Clarkston's family.

Welk was recently rearrested and is now facing a more serious charge of DUI manslaughter after Clarkston died May 14, AP reported. That charge carries mandatory prison time.