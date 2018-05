OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- A dump truck driver died after his vehicle struck a guardrail on Interstate 4 on Monday morning.

FHP: Dump truck driver dies after I-4 crash

Troopers say dump truck hit guardrail in Osceola

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at about 6:15 a.m. in Osceola County, near U.S. 27.

Troopers said a dump truck struck a guardrail. The male driver got out of the vehicle and died at the scene, they said.

The road was not blocked, but traffic was snarled in the area.