DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Daytona Beach Police Department is trying to cope with the loss of one of its own who died Monday morning after physical training.

Thomas Coulter, 25, had participated in the training Friday morning.

He fell ill and was conscious when taken to a hospital, but throughout the weekend, his health declined, police said.

Coulter had just started his dream job as an officer a week ago and had never hit the streets, Chief Craig Capri said.

Sad News: @DBCops1 lost one of their officers who just started work last week, why police are hoping the autopsy will help determine what caused his death after training Friday @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/k4EZGOWkxG — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) May 21, 2018

"He wanted to be a police officer. That was his life dream since he was a little kid," Capri said. "That was his goal, and he did meet his goal. He obtained that goal because he was a police officer with us.

"That's huge for the family that he was able to serve his community, although it was brief. But he still served."

Capri said the training was slow-paced and included jogging around a lake and pushups near the department building.

This was the first time this had happened in the department, he said.