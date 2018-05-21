ORLANDO, Fla. -- Another competency hearing was expected to take place Monday for the ex-girlfriend of accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd.

Jameis Slaughter is scheduled to be in an Orange County courtroom Monday.

Police say she gave investigators a false name during the manhunt for Loyd last year.

In November, a judge found Slaughter incompetent to stand trial.

She is set for re-evaluation on Monday.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.