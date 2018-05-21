PALM BAY, Fla. -- The 13-year-old boy accused of a double shooting in Palm Bay was scheduled to appear before a judge Monday.

The teen isn’t only the only one who could face charges for the shooting.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Rila Street SE just before 6 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

The suspected gunman, a 13-year-old boy, is facing attempted murder charges.

The victims were taken to local hospitals and are in serious but stable condition, Palm Bay Police said.

Authorities said the owner of the gun could also face charges in connection to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, and whatever police find could determine how serious the charges against the gun owner will be.

Detectives said ay they could also pursue more charges against the teen.

Right now, the suspect is also facing charges of occupied burglary and possession of a firearm.