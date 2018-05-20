Women sought in Haines City vehicle burglary.

The Haines City Police Department is attempting to identify suspects from a vehicle burglary on Saturday that occurred in the parking lot of the Lake Eva Aquatic Center.

Haines police searching for burglary suspects

Suspects accused of stealing purse, cards from vehicle

Burglary occurred in parking lot of Lake Eva Aquatic Center

Surveillance photos below

Police said the suspects broke a window in the victim's vehicle and stole her purse that morning.

The victim said she received an alert from her bank at 10:13 a.m. of a possible unauthorized transaction at a Publix in Haines City.

Police said the suspects bought three gift cards totaling $1.387.64 from the Publix.

Later, police said the suspects used the victim's card at a Walgreens and Staples in Winter Haven.

Police also said a similar vehicle burglary occurred in the Winter Haven area with the same suspect, who returned to the same Walgreen's to use the other victim's credit card.

Police said the suspects are described as females between 25 and 35 years old. They said the suspects may be traveling in a silver or white SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspects or crimes is asked to call Detective Bryan Donovan at 863-421-3636.