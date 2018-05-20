ORLANDO, FLA. -- A few showers started our Sunday and rain chances stay high for the afternoon.

Cloudy, rainy day

Highs in the low 80s

Rain to continue through week

Tropical moisture stays in place today and will allow for a decent chance for showers and even a few storms. With cloudy skies, highs will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

While rain chances back off slightly, not much will change this week with afternoon storms possible each day. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

A lot of the rain will end early, but a few showers will still be possible tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees.

Monday will continue to be mostly cloudy and humid, with showers and storms likely. Highs will make it into the mid to low 80s.

The chance for showers will back off to 40-50% the rest of the work week as temperatures stay warm.

We are watching for a possible disturbance in the Caribbean to develop late in the week and move north toward us by the weekend. At this point, it looks like a weak disturbance, but will bring back a decent chance for rain next weekend.

Ocean conditions will be a bit choppy today with breezy winds. If outside, watch for developing storms.

