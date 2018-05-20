CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Members of the International Association of Machinists Aerospace Workers have voted to accept a new contract offer, United Launch Alliance announced Saturday.

About 600 employees will return to work Monday, ending a strike that began on May 7.

“We are pleased that IAM-represented employees have ratified this agreement that is so critical to continuing ULA’s success,” ULA president and CEO Tony Bruno said a statement.

Florida workers had been picketing near Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

They were part of a nationwide protest that included workers at ULA’s other operation centers in Decatur, Alabama, and at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The union said workers were unhappy with work travel and pay. Many employees have to travel between launch locations, spending up to a month away from home.