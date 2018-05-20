A 36-year-old woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning while walking along I-95 in Volusia County.

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-95 in Volusia County

Victim a 36-year-old woman

Troopers found her car abandoned just north of crash

Troopers said an SUV traveling south on I-95 struck the pedestrian who was walking in the inside southbound, travel lane.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers said they found the victim's vehicle abandoned in the center median of northbound I-95, just north of where she was hit.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.