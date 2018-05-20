ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Both a driver and state trooper suffered minor injuries after a crash involving the trooper's marked car on Interstate 4 in Orange County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both suffered minor injuries; driver sent to Florida Hospital

FHP stated this is not an alcohol-related crash

Charges are pending

At around 10:50 a.m., Alyssa Mack was driving her 2015 Dodge four-door vehicle westbound on I-4 when she drove on a "curve at an unsafe speed" around mile marker 87 and lost control, left the road and struck the back of a trooper's patrol car in the right shoulder, stated the FHP.

Trooper Vicente Torres-Rivera was at the shoulder of I-4 with the lights of his 2016 Dodge Charger were on when he was investigating a different, single-vehicle crash when the 24-year-old Miami resident struck his car, according to the FHP.

Both Torres-Rivera, a 59-year-old Orlando resident, and Mack suffered minor injuries, although only Mack was sent to Florida Hospital, confirmed FHP.

Both also had their seatbelts on and the FHP stated that this is not an alcohol-related incident.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.