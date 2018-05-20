The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying an armed burglary suspect.
Deputies said the suspect burglarized a home in the 1500 block of Venus Street in Merritt Island on Friday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
They said the suspect stole firearms, cell phones, and electronics.
The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall male with short dreads, weighing around 180 to 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the BCSO at 321-454-6640 or the Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.