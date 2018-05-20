The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying an armed burglary suspect.

Brevard deputies searching for armed burglary suspect

Man broke into Merritt Island home on Friday

Suspect stole guns, phones, electronics

Deputies said the suspect burglarized a home in the 1500 block of Venus Street in Merritt Island on Friday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

They said the suspect stole firearms, cell phones, and electronics.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall male with short dreads, weighing around 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the BCSO at 321-454-6640 or the Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.