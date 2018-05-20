A 17-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night at the intersection of Fairlawn Drive and Oakridge Road in Orange County.

Troopers said the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Fairlawn Drive and entered the intersection of Oakridge Road, traveling into the path of a Toyota Corolla heading eastbound on Oakridge Road.

The bicyclist was ejected from his bike, which went traveling into the right westbound lanes and was struck by a bus.

The victim, identified as Marvin Majia, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.