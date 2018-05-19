Our forecast remains status quo, with peeks of sun early and storms firing up in the afternoon both today and Sunday. Until the rain begins, highs warm into the mid-80s and destabilize the atmosphere. Any storms developing along boundary collisions could get frisky with gusty wind, frequent lightning and torrential rain.

Warm, muggy

Scattered showers, storms

Rain chances to continue

A deep, tropical flow of moisture continues streaming into our area this weekend. Although we may have isolated showers before noon today and Sunday, rain and rumble chances are more likely by early to mid-afternoon.

The west coast sea breeze has been the dominate breeze the past several days, as storms have been moving north and shifting east each evening.

This weekend, the east coast sea breeze will dominate. We’ll watch showers and storms generally move east to west, with a collision of the main breezes closer to I-75 in the evening.

Any other boundaries could touch off slow moving storms, and locally heavy rain is likely in anything developing in the moisture-laden atmosphere. Stronger storms could also contain gusty wind and frequent lightning.

We’ve actually had a rideable surf the past couple days, even with an east-southeast trade swell and wave heights around two to three feet. If you’re hoping to catch a wave, the best chances will be before noon. The rip current threat is generally low, but as winds shift at times, it may occasionally bump into the moderate category. Use caution if swimming.

