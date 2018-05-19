SANTA FE, Texas (AP) -- Students at a Texas high school where a gunman killed 10 people are being allowed inside the building to get car keys and other belongings they left behind.

Walter Braun, the school district’s chief of police, said at a news conference Saturday that the students will be allowed inside Santa Fe High School in groups of no more than 10 and would be accompanied by officers. He said about 50 students had been admitted as of Saturday afternoon and that others would be allowed in for about three more hours.

Braun and other officials declined to answer questions about the investigation into Friday’s shooting, deferring to the FBI, which has taken the lead.

Authorities say it was carried out by a 17-year-old student, Dmitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR’-cheez), who faces murder charges.

At least 10 people were injured in the attack, including a school police officer who was shot and wounded. Braun says the officer remains in critical condition.