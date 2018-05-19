ORLANDO, Fla. -- New rules are being enforced this weekend at the annual gun show in Orlando.

It’s the first gun show in Orange County since Gov. Rick Scott signed a school safety and gun reform package in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

The $400 million package increases the age to buy an assault-style weapon from 18 to 21. It also implements a three-day waiting period on purchases and new checks to prevent guns from falling into the hands of the mentally ill.

Gun show officials say they have no problem with the new rules.

“All of our firearms dealers are required to comply with not only state law but federal law as it pertains to background checks and sales of firearms,” said Jorge Fernandez, manager of the Florida Gun Show. “And any firearm transaction that occurs here at the Florida gun show must go through a background check through the FDLE.”

The gun show continues through Sunday at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.