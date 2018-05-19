In her eighth and what should be final major address since taking office in 2011, Mayor Teresa Jacobs touted the strong state of Orange County.

Jacobs hailed community response to Maria evacuees, Pulse survivors

Shared county's support for new Pulse memorial

Jacobs: "The future is very bright."

Before a crowd of other elected officials, as well as business and community leaders, Jacobs took to the podium Friday afternoon at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, touching upon a myriad of issues.

Jacobs spoke of the county welcoming in evacuees from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and the community uniting after tragedies like the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“There’s really no way to sum up the impact of that tragedy, or the depth of heartbreak and loss that so many experienced," she said. "But as overwhelming as the loss was, the response of the community was equally overwhelming. Never would I have imagined the outpouring of love and unity, or the depth of our strength and resilience.”

The mayor shared the county’s support for the new memorial honoring the victims of the shooting, and touted successes, like building permits being issued "at a rate we haven’t seen in years" and app rollouts which have helped the community at large.

In addition, she addressed plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis and and steps the county took to equip all law enforcement officers with Narcan to combat opioid overdoses.

Following the address, Jacobs shared the top accomplishment she will take away from her eight years as mayor.

“I think the most important thing we’ve done is youth mental health and putting in response tools, in a way for parents, teachers, law enforcement, anybody who is really concerned for a child’s mental health … we now have a 24 hour, 7 days a week call service,” Jacobs explained.

Orange County’s unemployment rate fell from 10.7 percent to 3.2 percent between 2011 and 2018, according to the county, and more than 159,143 jobs were created during Jacobs' tenure.

"With this generation of young people growing up, the future is very bright," Jacobs said.