In her final, big address--the 8th since taking office in 2011--Mayor Teresa Jacobs touted a strong state of Orange County.

"With this generation of young people growing up, the future is very bright," Jacobs said.

Before a crowd of other elected officials, as well as business and community leaders, Jacobs took to the podium Friday afternoon at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, touching upon a myriad of issues.

Jacobs spoke of the county welcoming in evacuees from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and the community uniting after tragedies like the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“There’s really no way to sum up the impact of that tragedy, or the depth of heartbreak and loss that so many experienced," she said. "But as overwhelming as the loss was, the response of the community was equally overwhelming. Never would I have imagined the outpouring of love and unity, or the depth of our strength and resilience.”

The mayor shared the county’s support for the new memorial honoring the victims of the shooting, and touted successes, like building permits being issued "at a rate we haven’t seen in years" and app rollouts which help the community at large.

In addition, she addressed plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis and steps the county took to equip all law enforcement officers with Narcan to combat opioid overdoses.

Following the address, Jacobs shared the top accomplishment she will take away from her eight years as mayor.

“I think the most important thing we’ve done is youth mental health and putting in response tools in a way for parents, teachers, law enforcement, anybody who is really concerned for a child’s mental health … we now have a 24 hour, 7 days a week call service,” she said.

Orange County’s unemployment rate fell from 10.7 percent to 3.2 percent between 2011 and 2018, according to the county, and more than 159,143 jobs were created during Jacobs' tenure.