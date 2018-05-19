LAKELAND, Fla. -- The city of Lakeland is trying to figure out how it can better serve businesses owned by women and people of color.

It’s part of the mayor’s new “One Lakeland” initiative, designed to generate more prosperity through inclusion.

Mayor Bill Mutz held an Economic Inclusion Summit on Saturday at Southeastern Universtiy, where he listened to business owners share their concerns.

Mutz said he also wants the city to be more inclusive to other disadvantaged groups such as those lacking transportation, or the disabled and the elderly.

Business owner Robyn Wilson was one of the attendees. She owns 801 East Main, a hangout spot in Lakeland where people eat beignets and coffee.

Wilson had several suggestions how Lakeland could do better when it comes to inclusion.

“I think that this place should be a more gay friendly place, a more female friendly place, and a place that is more friendly to minorities,” she said.

Wilson is pleased Mutz is taking on the initiative.

“This kind of forum and feeling like I can actually speak about these things that are very important to me and very important to the community, I feel like has been definitely missing,” Wilson said.

Mutz said he held the summit so he could listen to people’s concerns.

“The goal is really trying to define what economic opportunities everyone can have who wants to participate and matching interests with resources as well as the coaching and all of those things,” said Mutz. "I don’t think we always do an effective job of making those available to everyone."

He said he learned that communication is a big issue. He’s finding people aren’t even aware the help is out there.

For instance, when it comes to procuring government contracts, he said the city holds a class that walks business owners through the process.

Representatives from the Lakeland Economic Development Council, the Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency also made presentations.

When asked about access to funding, Steve Scruggs with the Lakeland Economic Development Council mentioned that Catapult offers grants up to $10,000 to help entrepreneurs take their business concept to the next level.

Mutz said he and his team will review what was said during the summit, figure out ways to communicate better and look to see where they can make changes.

He plans on having the economic inclusion summits every four months. The next one will be in late September/early October.