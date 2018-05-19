A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a semi truck early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on John Young Parkway and Taft Vineland Road in Orange County.

Troopers said the semi was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway and attempted to make a left, green-arrow turn onto Taft Vineland Road, when a vehicle came through the intersection and struck the right side of the semi.

Troopers said the vehicle traveled under the trailer of the semi.

The 25-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries and died on scene.

The 32-year-old semi driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.