Police say a mother and her 7-year-old son are dead after falling from a Midtown hotel.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Gotham Hotel.

Investigators say 47-year-old former Playboy Centerfold Stephanie Adams and her 7-year-old son checked into a suite on the 25th floor Thursday night.

Police say another guest found them on the second floor of the rear balcony.

"Early this morning investigators located an individual who's attention was drawn to that same second-floor area, when he heard two loud noises and his attention was drawn to that area and found these two deceased individuals," said NYPD Deputy Chief William Aubry.

Sources say Adams was a victim of domestic violence.

She posted this on her Twitter page in March:

The only person who should ever be ashamed in a domestic abuse incident is the abuser. Stand tall and stay strong. Find the right support and always maintain your safety. Get the help you and your child need now to no longer be a victim. https://t.co/nhhNDLnv3T #NoExcuseForAbuse — Stephanie Adams (@stephanieadams) March 21, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

The investigation is ongoing.