OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County teacher under fire for drowning animals in front of students at Forest High School earlier this week has retired.

Teacher Dewie Brewton submitted retirement letter

Accused of drowning nuisance animals in class

FWC, Health Dept. investigations to continue

Marion County Public Schools confirms Agriculture teacher Dewie Brewton submitted his retirement letter, effective Thursday, May 17.

The school district says the move ends the district investigation, but Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and the Florida Dept. of Health in Marion County will continue theirs.

Video shared to Spectrum News 13 by a parent purportedly showed Brewton drowning two raccoons in front of students in his agri-science class.

The teacher reportedly killed the raccoons because they had eaten a chicken the students had raised.

School Superintendent Heidi Maier recommended earlier this week that Brewton should be fired.

The school district said Brewton had been in Marion County Public Schools for 31 years.