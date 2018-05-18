DORAL, Fla. -- Reports of gunfire apparently came inside the Trump National Doral Miami after a man started yelling about the president and started shooting early Friday morning, stated authorities.

Man is in custody, in hospital

Officer hurt, but not from gunfire

At around 1: 30 a.m., a man walked into the lobby of the hotel in the Miami suburb of Doral, draped an American flag across a desk, and started yelling things about President Donald Trump.

During a news conference, police say he then started randomly shooting and then the officers showed up minutes later and ended up shooting the man.

The man is expected to live and is at the hospital right now, although authorities did not list his condition.

A Doral police officer also got hurt, but not from gunfire. He is expected to be OK.

Homeland Security, the Secret Service and the FBI are all investigating the incident.