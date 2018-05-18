TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- The Titusville Police Department is saying that the missing 17 year old from Miami could be the girl seen forced into an SUV earlier this week in Titusville.

It is the biggest lead yet in trying to identify and find the girl at the center of Tuesday's Amber Alert.

On Tuesday, witnesses say they saw a teen being abducted on Barna Avenue, near Kings Court in Titusville.

And there are some striking similarities between that girl and 17-year-old Dania Bellegarde, who was last seen in Miami on Monday, May 7.

Titusville police officials on Thursday night said that the Miami-Dade Police Department contacted them about their missing person's case.

Early on in their search, Titusville investigators say the missing Miami girl came to their attention, but a witness who saw the teen being forced into a gray SUV on Tuesday initially claimed it was not her.

Now that witness says that could have been Bellegarde.

The teen is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches, about 140 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE says teen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

That change in opinion, along with interest from investigators in Miami, make this the biggest lead yet for Titusville police.

From alerts on cell phones to billboards, there has been an all-out search since this Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday.

Titusville police they are increasingly convinced that there is someone out there who could give them information to solve this possible abduction case.

Anyone with information is asked to either call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).