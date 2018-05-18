DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A Volusia County man is facing charges after police say he carjacked a father's car with his children in the back seat.

Joshua Gerdes charged with carjacking, false imprisonment

Police say he rode up on bike, jumped in man's car

Man's children were sleeping in the back seat

Joshua Gerdes, 32, didn't say much to a Volusia County judge as he stood handcuffed Friday.

"You have a right to remain silent here today," the judge said.

In Daytona Beach Police body camera video of Gerdes' arrest, he doesn't appear to deny he's the suspected carjacker.

"Are you the guy we're looking for? Yes sir."

Police investigators say he rolled up on a bicycle Thursday, jumped into a man's car in the parking lot of an IHOP on Bill France Boulevard and took off as the man's kids were sleeping in the back seat.

"I seen a guy jump in the car, then I seen a guy, the gentleman, take off running," a witness said.

The father said he was just feet away from his car, helping a friend who had just gotten into a car accident.

Police said the father got a hold of the door handle of the car as Gerdes was driving away. The vehicle allegedly dragged him, injuring the man's knees before Gerdes stopped the car and ran away.

"He’s limping back. He's screaming outside of his car," a witness said.

With the help of witnesses, police found Gerdes in woods nearby. Police said he told them he wanted to apologize because he didn't know two kids were inside the car.

But the judge said the charges he is facing could have him facing life in prison.

The father said he and his children were very shaken up, and he's having pain in his legs. Gerdes is charged with carjacking, two counts of false imprisonment for a person younger than 13 and aggravated battery.

Gerdes' bond was set at $100,000.