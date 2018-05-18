CENTRAL FLORIDA -- With all of this rain, collecting two of every animal might not be such a bad day as Central Florida will see another round of heavy storms later in the day.

Highs for Friday at 86 degrees

Staying unsettled this weekend

High coverage of showers and storms

Another soggy afternoon is in store following limited sun early. As storms get going later in the day, rain may be heavy at times. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Persistent southerly flow will not ease up this weekend, causing rain chances to be high both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Daily totals of 1 to 3 inches or more may accompany the stronger cells. Most of the action will fade each evening with the loss of daytime heating.

While localized flooding may occur in the poor drainage areas, this wet week has provided some relief for drought concerns and fire danger.

There are signs that rain chances will be high throughout much of next week too with continued moisture being made available to fuel daily storms.

Poor boating conditions are anticipated again for Friday due to the risk of numerous showers and storms by the afternoon.

Winds from the south to southeast will be around 10 to 15 knots, creating a moderate chop Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, a lingering east-southeast windswell will accompany wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

