ORLANDO, Fla. -- The tedious, perfection-demanding game of golf takes practice. But pro or beginner, when the golf balls goes into the hole, there is nothing sweeter.

Jacqueline Clare plays golf from wheelchair

Clare born with spina bifida

Clare now a Special Olympics athlete

“Oh yeah, I have been working 11 years to get that ball in that hole,” said 35-year-old Jacqueline Clare.

Like many golfers, Clare has worked on her game for years. But unlike most golfers, she plays from a wheelchair.

“There is nobody to my knowledge, a professional athlete who plays golf from a wheelchair,” Clare said. “So, it was like, ok, can I do this?”

Clare was born with spina bifida. She is now a Special Olympics Florida athlete.

Two days until @soflinfo State games, and athlete Jacquie Clare is working on her gold swing. Primarily using a wheelchair, golf was not her radar as a sport until Jacque joined the #SpecialOlympics @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LTY9LrjbOr — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) May 16, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Friday will be her 11th year in the state games. In that time, there is a push and drive the Special Olympics taught her on the fairway that has rolled into her everyday life.

“I am no longer living with my parents, which for someone in my situation, is considered a huge success,” Clare said.

She attests that she gained the confidence to find her independence from the Special Olympics.

“I love it! I love my independence, you know, love my parents dearly, but I love my independence,” Clare said.

So instead of that shy attitude, Clare is now willing to take a swing at just about anything.

The state games begin Friday at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. The event is two days and free for the public to attend.

To learn more about the events, click here.