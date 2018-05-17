MARION COUNTY -- Florida Department of Health officials warn residents that a raccoon found in the Sparr and Anthony areas has tested positive for rabies.

Raccoon in Sparr, Anthony tests positive for rabies

Officials warn residents in areas to be aware

According to a press release, the raccoon tested positive after an interaction with a domestic animal Monday.

Officials are urging residents in the Sparr and Anthony areas of the county to be aware that rabies is active in the area. They said this especially applies to those who live north of Northwest and Northeast 100th Street, south of CR-316, east of US-301 and west of CR-200A.

They also warn residents that domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

Two Florida residents died from rabies in 2017. People who have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic should contact the Dept. of Health in Marion County at 352-644-2713.

Additionally if your pet has been bitten, contact animal services at 352-671-8727.