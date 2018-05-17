WINTER PARK, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured in Winter Park on Wednesday night.

Man in stable condition

No officers were injured

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Mead Avenue, near the Mead Botanical Garden.

The Winter Park Police Department stated that officers were called for some kind of disturbance at the man's residential neighborhood.

It is not known why officers started shooting and police have not said how many times the man was shot or how many officers fired their weapons, but no officers were injured, authorities stated.

Currently, authorities have not said what the disturbance was.

"It was a disturbance, an unknown type of disturbance. We're still trying to figure out what transpired as far as what type of disturbance. We're still investigating that," said Sgt. Garvin McComie of the Winter Park Police Department to Spectrum News 13.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The father of the man told Spectrum News 13 that his son was shot by police and added that his son is doing ok.

Father of suspect who says he was shot by #WinterPark Police says his son is doing ok. He says it happened here.

Crime scene tape ropes off both ends of Mead Avenue as the city's mobile command unit was seen leaving. However, detectives are still investigating the scene.

Any time there is an officer-involved shooting FDLE is called in to investigate.