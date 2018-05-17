LONGWOOD, Fla. -- A Longwood mom has been arrested after police say they found her three children malnourished, bruised and living in “deplorable conditions.”

Longwood mom of 3 accused of child neglect

Police: kids found in 'deplorable' conditions

Dickinson tells police she's pregnant, asks for cigarette

Christina Marie Dickinson, 24, was charged Thursday with child neglect after police responded to her Longwood home for a wellness check on her children.

Upon arriving, officers said in a police report that they found the three kids barely clothed, disheveled, malnourished, living without food and power for an extended period, and awake at midnight.

Police also say they observed bug bites and bruising on the children and described that they were consistent with child neglect.

Dickinson was taken into custody and transported to John E. Polk Jail in Seminole County.

On the ride to the jail, police say Dickinson asked for a cigarette but was denied because she allegedly told the officer she is pregnant.

During the ride, police also say Dickinson told them she was “not a bad mother” and that her children “meant everything” to her.

Dickinson is being held without bond.