DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Caught on camera, a Daytona Beach woman describes the scary moment when lightning struck her neighbor's home.

Cindy Holt and her boyfriend's brand new cameras captured what she and her neighbors called a scary moment.

Tuesday during severe weather, Holt was sitting on her couch in the Tuscany Woods neighborhood when she heard a loud noise.

"All of a sudden boom, the lightning hit the house. It was huge it shook the house because when he came in, I thought he had hit the garage door. That's what it sounded like," Holt said.

Holt said they rolled back the cameras and saw this huge bolt of lightning hit her neighbor's home.

"You could see the smoke; there was no fire, thank God," she said.

The smoke damage was still visible on the home today.

Fire crews responded and checked the attic, but didn't find any flames.

It’s unclear what damage the lightning caused to the home, but it packed a powerful punch.

"Lightening is very powerful, up to 50,000 degrees and that's five times hotter than the sun. So you figure all of that energy coming toward the ground and hit something, it's definitely hitting with some power," said Spectrum News 13's Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick.

Karrick said Tuesday, there were more than 400 lightning strikes across Central Florida, and in Volusia County they also had their fair share. That's why these neighbors are so concerned, because that type of weather is expected the rest of the week.

Holt is thankful her neighbors weren't home when it happened.

"To know it hit a house and did that kind of damage if it would've hit a person, it's scary. It’s knowing that it had hit that close to home," Holt said.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said everyone should seek shelter when there is lightning in the area and to remain indoors at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.