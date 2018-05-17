ORLANDO, Fla. -- After repeated rain flooded Interstate 4 in two locations Wednesday, transportation officials called a meeting with engineers and construction contractors to demand corrective action.

The flooding had subsided by Thursday morning rush hour, but forecasters were calling for more rain Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation officials said the flooding should not be happening and met with their engineers, construction leadership and contractors to discuss solutions going forward so the flooding doesn't continue as we enter the rainy season.

The area on I-4 with the worst flooding Wednesday night was the eastbound lanes near Florida's Turnpike. The right two lanes were the most affected. FDOT wasn't able to clear the lanes until 11:40 p.m. for the first lane and 12:15 a.m. Thursday for the other.

The other I-4 location that experienced flooding was westbound at Kaley Avenue and Michigan Street.

In both locations, lanes of I-4 filled with water, forcing motorists into one or two lanes.

Officials said the drainage system that the I-4 contractor has in place needs to do a better job of moving water off the roadway to prevent the interstate from flooding.

The meeting is currently under way, and FDOT said it will announce its findings afterward. Stay with Spectrum News 13 for an update.