CLERMONT, Fla. -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Florida's boating season kicks off next week, the same week as National Safe Boating Week.

FWC is enforcing boating laws, checking equipment

National Safe Boating Week runs from May 21-25

Authorities say every day, they're on the water ​enforcing boating laws and checking for the required equipment.

Tod Howard makes sure all of his boats has that equipment.

He owns the Carefree Boat Club in Clermont where members reserve boats online, and Howard makes sure they're ready to go. ​

"We make sure everybody has a personal flotation device, and we make sure they got flares and horns and all of the safety gear that they need," Howard said.

"From a safety standpoint, we ask them to go ahead and do their Florida boater safety card," he added.

FWC says last year in Florida, there were 766 boating accidents and the leading cause was the operator's lack of a proper lookout.

"A rise in our boating accidents with operators not paying attention to their surroundings and maybe crash into fixed objects or other vessels," said FWC Officer Chad Weber.

