PONCE INLET, Fla. -- A beacon still standing tall to this day is a historic reminder of decades past.

Historic lighthouse is tallest in the state

Lighthouse remains most intact of all U.S. lighthouses

For info on tours, visit ponceinlet.org

Each morning, John Mann walks the cobbled paths, climbs the stairs, and opens the historic oak doors to the Ponce De Leon Inlet Lighthouse.

"This is probably the perfect lighthouse," Mann remarked during our visit.

Mann may be a bit biased after 15 years as lead docent at the Ponce De Leon Inlet Lighthouse, but you can't beat his knowledge of all things lighthouses.

"Two-thousand-seven-hundred lighthouses later, we can officially call ourselves lighthouse enthusiasts," he said.

Yes, this tour guide has seen inside quite a few, but his favorite remains Ponce Inlet Lighthouse.

The historic lighthouse is the tallest in the state, coming in at 175 feet, and one of the oldest in the U.S. originally constructed back in the late 1800s.

To this day the lighthouse even remains one of the most intact lighthouses in the entire United States, everything down to the stone stairs, to the doors, even the handles to get in are original pieces.

It is a day-trip adventure that will take you through the history of this still working lighthouse. Mann will even take visitors through the beautiful science behind how lighthouses work in their museum area.

"It's a real honor and privilege and honor to work in a place that’s open to people 365 days a year so people can get a taste of history and adventure too. It's not easy climbing 203 steps to get to the top," John said.

The Ponce Inlet Lighthouse is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please head to their website for more information on tours, ​ponceinlet.org.