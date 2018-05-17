NEW YORK - Several city elected officials have taken action against an attorney after his racist rant went viral on social media.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough president Ruben Diaz have filed a grievance with the court system against Aaron Schlossberg.

He can be heard yelling at Spanish-speaking employees, threatening to call immigration officials on them.

"He was waiting for his sandwich - and he heard people speaking Spanish. That's when he got furious and all upset," said Fresh Kitchen Manager Hyunsik Kong.

Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams visited the Fresh Kitchen in Midtown Thursday to show his support.

"This person, Mr. Schlossberg I'm sure thinks of himself as an upstanding citizen - what he portrayed is actually disgusting and we have to push back on that," Williams said.

"He is an attorney and he is an officer of the court and there are ground rules and rules of ethics that govern his behavior - and clearly he has violated that," Espaillat said.

The grievance committee will determine what action, if any, should be taken against Schlossberg.

NY1 has reached out to Schlossberg's office for comment.

Meantime, a sign has been posted outside Schlossberg's law office in Midtown.

It reads, "Effective immediately, Aaron Schlossberg will no longer be allowed to access 275 Madison Avenue."

NY1 left a message with the management office for comment.