ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Two children stuck on scaffolding 50 feet above the ground at an Altamonte Springs hotel were rescued by firefighters Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando North, near Cranes Roost Park.

Staff at the hotel described the children as "hanging" 50 feet up as of 5:15 p.m. and said the kids were OK.

Altamonte Springs Fire said the children were stuck on scaffolding in the courtyard.

The children were on the ground, safe and uninjured, minutes later, firefighters said.