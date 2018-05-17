Central Florida -- You might see a little sunshine this morning, but don't let that fool you as Central Florida will see some more heavy rain and storms later on in the day.

Thursday's highs at 85 degrees



High coverage of showers and storms

Showers and storms are back in the forecast after a partly sunny morning.

Rain may be heavy at times. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The source for this unsettled pattern a broad area of low pressure in the northern Gulf; this feature will drift north over the interior southeastern U.S. Thursday, but will still be responsible for soggy conditions for the rest of the week.

Rain totals throughout the week may exceed 3 to 6 inches of rain, offering some needed relief for drought concerns and fire danger.

Highs each day will run in the low to mid-80s through the weekend. Elevated rain chances will persist into early next week.

Poor boating conditions are anticipated again Thursday due to the risk of numerous showers and storms by the afternoon.

Winds from the south will be around 10 to 15 knots, creating a moderate chop Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, a small east-southeast windswell will be paired with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

