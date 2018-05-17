ORLANDO, Fla. -- As many Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria are still struggling to find employment, there are some resources available in Central Florida to help those still searching to land a job.

Displaced Puerto Ricans finding jobs via CareerSource

Organization says they're trying to get Puerto Ricans back on track

CareerSource holding recruiting events in May

Those resources include the local CareerSource Central Florida offices, where Ivelisse Marrero was able to find a job.

"One day I just got up and got dressed like I was going to work, and I said, 'today I'm coming back with a job,'” Marrero said.

Marrero is one of thousands of Puerto Ricans who left the island after Hurricane Maria ravaged it.

She’s now a business consultant at CareerSource Central Florida, a role very different to what she had back on the island.

"When the Hurricane (struck), I'm like, who am I going to sell insurance to? Nobody is going to think about insurance,” recalled Marrero, who previously sold insurance in Puerto Rico and worked off commission.

Her sisters, who live in Central Florida, helped her buy tickets to come to the Sunshine State, Marrero has spent her savings trying to survive. She packed her bags and moved to Central Florida, leaving it all behind.

"I mean, we were traumatized. It was really hard to see Puerto Rico the way we saw it,” Marrero said.

When Marrero first arrived, she had no job and had to apply for food stamps. A few weeks later, she went to CareerSource Central Florida, who helped her land her first job.

"I was doing housekeeping, I was doing grounds. I mean, you name (it), we did it,” Marrero recalled when trying to get her life back on track.

And getting people back on track is exactly what CareerSource Central Florida is trying to do.

"We have a list of over 5,000 individuals that we signed up since we started helping people at the resource center at Orlando Airport,” said Dr. Xiomara De Jesus, CareerSource Central Florida Project Manager of the Evacuee Program.

The organization got over $2 million in grants for programs to help those affected by the storm land jobs -- that’s also including those from the Virgin Islands.

"What we want to do is help them just be more marketable and use the skills and experience and the education that they brought with them to really enrich our culture locally and also add to the economy, right?” De Jesus said.

It's already hard enough for folks like Marrero to leave everything they knew behind, but she knows she's not alone.

"It was something unplanned, but at the same time I feel blessed because to be here and to be able to help them, I mean, who can more understand them (better) than me?” Marrero said.

CareerSource Central Florida is holding several recruiting events throughout May.