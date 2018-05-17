ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- Volusia County deputies are investigating an attempted burglary after an 11-year-old girl home sick from school said two men tried to break into her Ormond Beach home.

"This is the window where my daughter lays her head and my son does too," said the girl’s mother.

It was just after 8 a.m. Thursday as the mother left home to drop off her children to school. Her daughter stayed behind because she was sick.

But while the 11-year-old girl and her baby sister were laying in the room, she saw two men outside the bedroom window.

"I popped my head up, and he saw me and they ran," said the girl.

Minutes after the mother left and returned, her daughter was shaken up.

"(I) walked through the house, and she said, ‘mom, mom, mom.’ I said, ‘What is going on with you?’ She said two men tried to get in the house," said the mother.

The mother showed Spectrum News 13 the footprints the men left behind and the screen they cut and removed from the window on the side of her home.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said there have been at least six burglary calls on Valencia Avenue within the past 12 months.

Neighbors also said the same type of situation happened to other children in the area.

"It was just scary. I thought that if I wasn't awake that they would've gotten in somehow and took something," the girl.

The mother said if those men decide to come back to this neighborhood, she has something waiting for them.

"I don't feel safe in my house anymore, and that's not fair for me or my kids, and I don't wish this on anybody else, but I do know if those people come into the wrong house that they will end up getting hurt," the mother said.

"If they come again they're going to get hurt by my mommy because my mom is brave, and there's no reason to come around if we don't have anything valuable or anything," the 11-year-old said.

The mother said they left behind some evidence that may help deputies find the suspects.

Meanwhile the sheriff's office says they have extra patrols out and have been speaking with neighbors.

They have also put out a bulletin to all deputies and Holly Hill and Ormond Beach police departments.