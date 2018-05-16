BREVARD COUNTY -- The mother accused of killing her two newborn infants was back in court Wednesday facing murder charges.

A Brevard County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Rachael Lynn Thomas Tuesday with two counts of first degree, premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The bodies of her babies were found at Thomas's Melbourne home in April.

Thomas initially told authorities that she "panicked" after she said she gave birth to stillborn twins, but autopsy results later showed she beat and killed the twins after giving birth to them.

She remains in custody at Brevard County Jail without bond.

A trial date has not been set.