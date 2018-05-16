OCALA, Fla. -- The superintendent of Marion County Public Schools is recommending that a teacher accused of drowning two raccoons in front of students be terminated.

The agri-science teacher, whose name has not been released, is on paid administrative leave from Forest High School while the district investigates.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Health are conducting their own investigations.

"Marion County's education standards -- in fact, Florida's education standards -- do not include activities for the destruction of live animals, nuisance or not. While law enforcement determines whether this teacher's actions were legal or not, his actions before students are entirely unacceptable and cause us great concern," the district said in a statement.

The teacher was reported to have killed the raccoons because they had eaten a chicken that the students had raised.

A parent who didn't want to be identified said her son came home crying after he said the teacher had filled trash cans with water and dunked the caged raccoons in them.